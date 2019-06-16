NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - UPDATE: Metro Police have released more information regarding a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday evening.
Bertha Zepeda, 49, of Goodlettsville, died from her injuries after being taken to the hospital.
Officials said Zepeda was riding a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Old Springfield Pike around 7 p.m. They say she appeared to have gone off the road and crashed.
The victim was transported to Skyline with life-threatening injuries and later died.
There were no other vehicles involved in this incident, according to authorities. They are conducting testing to determine if drugs or alcohol caused the wreck.
ORIGINAL STORY - Metro Police are looking for clues in a deadly motorcycle crash near Goodlettsville.
It happened on Old Springfield Pike just after 7 p.m. Sunday.
Officers have blocked the road while they investigate the cause of the crash.
It appears only one motorcycle was involved.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
