NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the woman found dead near Hamilton Creek park on Tuesday morning.
Police said a passing motorist located the body of 27-year-old Danielle Marie Dupee, of Nashville, in the area of Ned Shelton and Bell roads around 6:15 a.m.
What happened is surprising and scary for some who live nearby.
“Crime is going up in Nashville and it seems like it’s on every corner,” BarBara Lee, who lives in a Ned Shelton Road neighborhood, said.
Lee said she’s lived in the neighborhood for 30 years and that this incident is worrisome.
“It gets a little scary. I mean when I heard Ned Shelton Road, I couldn’t believe my ears,” Lee said. “It was kind of scary when I heard it on the news this morning, then I saw the police cars going down to investigate.”
At this time police believe her body was dumped in this location at some point during the night. No indications of trauma as the result of death were visible at the scene.
“It is scary being a woman,” Lee said.
The Hermitage resident said she has security cameras and flood lights, and still the news is unnerving.
“After hearing this, it’s right in my front yard almost, so I am kind of worried,” Lee said.
Police said they identified Dupee based on her tattoos. She had a tattoo of the name “Roziah” on the left side of her chest.
Anyone with information on Dupee’s death can contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
