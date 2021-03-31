Metro Police identify woman found dead near Wentworth-Caldwell Park after weekend flooding

Metro Police have identified a woman found dead after overnight flooding in Nashville on Sunday morning.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified a woman found dead after overnight flooding in Nashville on Sunday morning.

Police said 46-year-old Melissa Conquest and another man died near a wooded area close to Wentworth-Caldwell Park on Edmondson Pike just off Nolensville Pike. Police previously identified the man as 64-year-old Fredrick Richards.

According to Metro Police and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Conquest was one of four people who died due to the overnight flooding in Nashville.

Police said 65-year-old Douglas Hammond was found on the Nashboro Village golf course on Sunday morning after being swept away after getting out of his disabled car. Hammond's car ran off the road and into a culvert on Flintlock Court near Nashboro Boulevard's intersection. Metro Police said Hammond, who lived nearby, got out of the car, and the waters swept him away.

A man died after being washed away from his car stalled in floodwaters near Nashboro Village golf course.

Police said 70-year-old Garry Cole was found in a submerged car in the creek behind Walmart near the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place.

In total, TEMA reported seven flood-related deaths in Tennessee. In addition to the four in Metro, there was one death in Maury County, Cheatham County, and Hawkins County.

Police notified Conquest's family in Colorado and Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.