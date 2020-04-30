NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have identified the woman found dead in South Nashville on Wednesday morning.
Police said the body of 28-year-old Nina Pemerton was found decomposing around the 500 block of Benzing Road. Pemerton's driver license indicates she had a Columbia, Tennessee address.
A man, who had stopped to pick up a car part on the side of the road, found Pemerton's body.
Pemerton's cause of death is currently under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office
Anyone who last saw or was with Pemerton is asked to call police at 615-862-7637.
