Metro PD: Body in Hermitage being investigated as homicide

MNPDNashville are investigating a body found on the side of Ned Shelton Road just off of Bell Road this morning.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police identified the woman found dead in the Hermitage area on Tuesday morning.

Police said a passing motorist located the body of 27-year-old Danielle Marie Dupee, of Nashville, in the area of Ned Shelton and Bell roads around 6:15 a.m.

At this time, police believe her body was dumped in this location at some point during the night. No indications of trauma as the result of death were visible at the scene.

Police said they identified Dupee based on her tattoos. She had a tattoo of the name "Roziah" on the left side of her chest.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. News 4 will bring you updates on-air and online. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.