NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police identified the woman found dead in the Hermitage area on Tuesday morning.
Police said a passing motorist located the body of 27-year-old Danielle Marie Dupee, of Nashville, in the area of Ned Shelton and Bell roads around 6:15 a.m.
At this time, police believe her body was dumped in this location at some point during the night. No indications of trauma as the result of death were visible at the scene.
Police said they identified Dupee based on her tattoos. She had a tattoo of the name "Roziah" on the left side of her chest.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. News 4 will bring you updates on-air and online.
