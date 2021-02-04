NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the 15-year-old male, who was shot and killed in Antioch on Thursday afternoon.
Metro Police tell us that Edgar J. Utley V was murdered on the front porch of his home on Pointer Court. Detectives believe that Utley was visited by a female who was in the home for about ten minutes before coming back out on the porch with Utley.
They believe a male gunman was hiding near the porch and shot him. The shooter and the female then left the area.
The shooter is believed to be black and wore red clothing. The female is described as black and wore blue pants, a white hoodie, and a black beanie.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
The shooting was targeted, police said. There are no arrests have been made in the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.