Metro Police identify suspect in Saturday deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the man responsible for deadly shooting outside the Wireless Z store on Saturday evening.
Police said 27-year-old Robert Smith is the suspect in the deadly shooting of 31-year-old Rasheed Walker. Police added Smith is "considered armed and dangerous."
Police said the shooting took place in the 1800 block of Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard at 4:50 p.m.
Detectives are pursuing leads in the fatal shooting of a man outside 1811 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard on Saturday evening.
Investigators said they believe Smith may be driving a 2012 black Nissan Maxima with the Tennessee license plate 4V6-1Y3.
Walker was a staff member for Metro Nashville Public Schools and Cora Howe School.
“Rasheed was a young man who consistently gave back to his community, and all of our lives are better for having known him," Cora Howe School Principal K. C. Winfrey said in a tweet from Metro Schools.
Detective Tim Morgan is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the murder of Walker is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
News4 spotlighted walker in 2019 for delivering care bags to families and patients at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Walker was critically injured in a crash in March 2016 after being involved in a head-on collision on Briley Parkway.
Three years ago, doctors at Vanderbilt saved a man's life. Today he's on a mission to help others facing the same struggles.
