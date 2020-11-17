Metro Police identify suspect in Saturday deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the man responsible for deadly shooting outside the Wireless Z store on Saturday evening.

Police said 27-year-old Robert Smith is the suspect in the deadly shooting of 31-year-old Rasheed Walker. Police added Smith is "considered armed and dangerous."

Police said the shooting took place in the 1800 block of Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard at 4:50 p.m.

Suspect in Saturday murder photographed, police searching for identity Detectives are pursuing leads in the fatal shooting of a man outside 1811 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard on Saturday evening.

Investigators said they believe Smith may be driving a 2012 black Nissan Maxima with the Tennessee license plate 4V6-1Y3.

Walker was a staff member for Metro Nashville Public Schools and Cora Howe School.

“Rasheed was a young man who consistently gave back to his community, and all of our lives are better for having known him," Cora Howe School Principal K. C. Winfrey said in a tweet from Metro Schools.

MNPS and Cora Howe School are mourning the tragic and unexpected loss of staff member Mr. Rasheed Walker.“Rasheed was a young man who consistently gave back to his community, and all of our lives are better for having known him," said K. C. Winfrey, Principal. pic.twitter.com/RMKvwQjvZF — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) November 16, 2020

Detective Tim Morgan is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the murder of Walker is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

News4 spotlighted walker in 2019 for delivering care bags to families and patients at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Walker was critically injured in a crash in March 2016 after being involved in a head-on collision on Briley Parkway.