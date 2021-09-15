NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the suspect involved in the shooting on the pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville on Tuesday night.

Metro Police have issued arrest warrants for two counts of aggravated assault for 27-year-old Michael Cason in connection with the shooting just before 11 p.m. on the bridge near 3rd Avenue at Shelby Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old Andrew Britton II, who was shot in the hand and the abdomen. Police said the victim ran to Johnny Cash's bar to call for help.

Police said Carson and Britton "reportedly have an ongoing feud." According to police, Cason allegedly fired shots at Britton outside a Madison convenience store on Monday morning.

After getting off work, Britton was walking near the pedestrian bridge on Tuesday when police said Carson confronted him and fired shots at him.

Britton was taken to a local hospital, where police said he had been treated and released.

BREAKING: Michael Cason, 27, is wanted for Tuesday's 11 p.m. shooting on 3rd Ave. at the Shelby St pedestrian Bridge that injured Andrew Britton II, 30. The men reportedly have an ongoing feud. See Cason? Please call 615-742-7463.

At 10:50 a.m. on Monday, Britton went to the gas station in 1400 block of Gallatin Pike N and when exiting the store, police said Cason fired two shots toward him, striking Britton's driver side door. Police said Britton was not injured during the incident.

Police are working to gather more information regarding this investigation. Carson may be in a grey-colored SUV. Anyone with any information is asked to call Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers "can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward."

