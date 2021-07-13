NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for a gunman who stole a motorcyclist's vehicle while he was loading groceries at a grocery store on Friday evening.
Police identified 28-year-old Zachary Turner as a suspect in the armed hold-up on Wednesday morning.
Police said the victim was loading his purchases onto his motorcycle at the Kroger on Gallatin Pike when Turner approached him, flashed a revolver in his waistband, then demanded the keys to his motorcycle.
Police said Turner attempted to ride off on the motorcycle before a Kroger security guard confronted the thief causing him to crash.
Police say Turner fled on foot and shortly after stole a blue 2006 Ford pickup truck from a nearby home.
According to police, Turner has sleeve tattoos on both arms and a cross tattoo under his left eye. One tattoo is an Insane Clown Posse tattoo on his left bicep.
Police say Turner is 6'1" with a thin build.
Police are asking anyone who knows of Turner's whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.