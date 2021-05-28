NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police identified the passenger killed in a crash in Nashville on Thursday night.
Police said 53-year-old Hamdieh Almansory, of Antioch died after a crash on Murfreesboro Pike near the Smith Springs Road intersection.
Police said a 2017 Toyota Sienna minivan was traveling south on Murfreesboro Pike with four other people inside when they tried to turn left onto Smith Springs Road. Police said a motorcycle was traveling inbound on Murfreesboro Pike and struck the minivan in the front passenger door.
Almansory was not wearing his seatbelt in the minivan, died at the scene, police said. Police said the four other people in the minivan did not suffer severe injuries during the crash.
Police identified the motorcyclist was as 27-year-old Jesse Hang of Lebanon. Police said Hang "was critically injured and is hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center."
