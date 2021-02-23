NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for two drivers involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Tuesday night.
Reginald Christian of Nashville was "standing in the far left lane in 2900 of Dickerson Pike when police said the 36-year-old man "was struck by three southbound vehicles."
Police said two vehicles fled the scene. Witnesses told police those vehicles were a dark-colored Chevrolet Camaro with racing stripes and a white Ford Taurus.
The third driver stayed at the crash scene, and police said that driver "showed no signs of alcohol or drug impairment." Police added the crash happened outside of the crosswalk.
Police urge anyone with information to call Hit and Run investigators at 615-862-7738 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers could remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
