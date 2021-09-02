NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was killed after he was hit by a car on Eastland Avenue Thursday morning, according to Metro Police.
Police say 32-year-old William Tucker Jr. was found lying dead in the road on Eastland Avenue near Mitchell Road just after 2 a.m. Thursday.
Police say Tucker had been seen walking on Eastland around 12:30 a.m. and may have been in the road when he was hit.
Police tell News4 the driver who hit Tucker left the scene. Officers are now investigating the deadly crash as a hit and run.
A vehicle description is unknown at this time.
Police encourage anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
