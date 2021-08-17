NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the 22-year-old man, who died at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row late Monday night.
Officers responded to the Lower Broadway Honkey Tonk just before 11 p.m. Monday for reports of a fight on the rooftop bar. Upon arrival, police said officers found Dallas Jordan Barrett of Smyrna, unresponsive on the floor and began CPR.
Nashville Fire Department personnel took over CPR. They then transported Barrett to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where police said Barrett was pronounced dead.
Staff told police that Barrett "became unruly and was asked to leave" the bar. However, the staff told police that Barrett started fighting with security staff, which "reportedly pulled him to the ground and held him on the floor."
Police said Barrett reportedly became unresponsive "while being held on the ground by security."
Police said the medical examiner's office would conduct an autopsy on Barrett's body. Police said his death is unclassified at the present time.
Police said their detectives had viewed one cell phone video of the incident, but they asked for the public's help. Anyone with any recorded video of the altercation is asked to call the police at 615-862-7019.
Riot Hospitality Group released a statement after the incident.
“We are working with authorities and conducting an internal investigation to determine what happened," Lissa Druss, who is the External Communications & Government Relations for Riot Hospitality Group, said.
It is unclear if the security officers will face any charges. The District Attorney’s Office will determine that part of the investigation.
