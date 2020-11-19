NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Metro Police have identified the man who died after police said he was hit by a pickup truck while picking up cones in Nashville on Thursday afternoon.
Police said 64-year-old Lawrence Bledsoe, of Pleasant View, was in a work zone in the 1900 block of Lebanon Pike around 3:45 p.m.
Police said a pickup truck driving on Lebanon Pike hit the rear of an unoccupied Chevrolet Silverado that crash "caused the Silverado to spin ninety degrees." That unoccupied Silverado hit Bledsoe when he was standing outside his pick-up truck.
Police said Bledsoe was wearing a yellow reflective safety vest and hard hat at the time of the crash.
Bledsoe died at the scene, police said.
The pickup truck driver, 50-year-old Randall McGinnis, told police "that the setting sun obstructed his view of the roadway and that he was unable to avoid the collision."
Police said there "was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene."
"The preliminary contributing factor to this fatal crash appears to be speed too fast for road conditions and failure to move over on the part of McGinnis," Metro Police said in a statement on Friday.
Police said charges related to the deadly crash "are pending the completion of the investigation."
Police said the inbound lanes was closed during the crash investigation.
Fatal collision now being worked at 1901 Lebanon Pike. The inbound lanes are closed. Traffic is being diverted onto Briley Parkway. The victim is a pedestrian who was picking up traffic cones near a construction project when he was hit by a pickup truck. pic.twitter.com/478RUhFWPI— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 19, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.