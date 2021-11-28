NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Metro Police have identified the man killed in a shooting Sunday night on Cedarvalley Drive in Nashville.
According to police, an unidentified man entered a home at 416 Cedarvalley Drive through the front door around 6:20 p.m. The man then shot at a woman and 62-year-old Richard D. Lyons, police said.
Police said the shot missed the woman, who was a female relative of Lyons, but Lyons died. Police said the shooting was "targeted."
After the shooting, police said the suspect left home. Police said there are no suspects in custody at this time. Still, Metro Police Homicide Unit detectives are pursuing active leads. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
This story will be updated as more information is reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.