NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the 21-year-old man killed after a shooting in Nashville's Napier community early Thursday morning.
Police said Christopher D. Davis of Madison died after the shooting. Two others were injured after a shooting in the 100 block of J.C. Napier Court just after midnight Thursday.
The crime scene is starting to clear here on Napier Ct. The body has been removed and police are removing crime scene tape. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/nXjO5TDOo4— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) March 11, 2021
Upon arrival, officers located Davis lying in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where police said doctors treated and released them.
The victims talked with three other people when police said someone pulled a handgun out and opened fire on them. Police said bullets hit Davis along with the other two men.
Police say they have not taken a suspect into custody. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
