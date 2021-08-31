NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have identified the 29-year-old man killed in a crash on Interstate 24 in Nashville on Tuesday morning.
According to Metro Police, Nashville resident Davis Avent was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima eastbound on I-24 between Haywood Lane and Bell Road around 6:15 a.m.
Police said Avent "lost control of the Altima and "struck the concrete retaining wall." After hitting the wall, police said the Altima ended up in the travel lanes and collided with a 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck.
Metro Police are investigating the deadly crash, but there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement.
"The preliminary contributing factor to this fatal crash appears to be speed too fast for road conditions on the part of Avent," police said in a release on Tuesday.
The road has been opened back up to allow traffic through the area. As conditions continue to be rainy and slick throughout the day, stay up to date on road conditions for your Tuesday commutes on our 4WARN Traffic map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.