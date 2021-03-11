NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the 23-year-old man killed after a shooting in West Nashville early Thursday morning.
Police said Quiondre Charles Benson was shot and killed inside an apartment in the 4000 block of Alameda Street just after midnight.
During their investigation, police learned that Benson was visiting a female friend and another man "forced his way into the apartment." Police said the unidentified man struck her in the face and shot Benson before fleeing the apartment. Police said Benson died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Police say a suspect has not been taken into custody. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. People who call Crime Stoppers can "remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward."
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.