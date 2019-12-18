Xavier Holloway Jr.
Courtesy: MNPD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) Metro Nashville Police are looking for a man in connection to a fatal shooting last week on Edgehill Ave.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Edgehill shooting victim identified
Police investigating fatal shooting in Edgehill neighborhood

Police say they have issued arrest warrants charging 26-year-old Xavier Holloway Jr. with criminal homicide in regards to Thursday night's fatal shooting of 21-year-old Terry C. Smith on Edgehill Ave. Holloway is still at large and is last known to have lived on Hillside Ave. 

The investigation indicates a gunman, identified as Holloway, pointing a gun toward another man and fired. Smith was hit and died on the street in the 1000 block of Edgehill Ave. The other man was not injured. 

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts should call 615-742-7463.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.