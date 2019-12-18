NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are looking for a man in connection to a fatal shooting last week on Edgehill Ave.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Police say they have issued arrest warrants charging 26-year-old Xavier Holloway Jr. with criminal homicide in regards to Thursday night's fatal shooting of 21-year-old Terry C. Smith on Edgehill Ave. Holloway is still at large and is last known to have lived on Hillside Ave.
BREAKING: An arrest warrant has just been issued charging Xavier Holloway Jr., 26, with criminal homicide for last Thursday night's shooting death of Terry C. Smith, 21, on Edgehill Ave. Holloway is at large. See him or know where he is? Pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/uI4nyaaOBG— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 18, 2019
The investigation indicates a gunman, identified as Holloway, pointing a gun toward another man and fired. Smith was hit and died on the street in the 1000 block of Edgehill Ave. The other man was not injured.
Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts should call 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.