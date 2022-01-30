NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the driver who struck and killed a 43-year-old cyclist with a car early Sunday morning in South Nashville.
According to Metro Police, the crash occurred just at 5:35 a.m. at intersection of Nolensville Pike and Morton Drive in the Radnor neighborhood.
Police said that 60-year-old Lorenzo Milan Jr. was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier inbound on Nolensville Pike when the car struck 43-year-old Luke David Fansler in the left avenue.
Police also said that Fansler was riding a bicycle across the roadway and was hit by vehicle. The impact shattered the cars windshield, and killed the pedestrian.
According to police, Milan said that the cyclist quickly appeared before him and he was unable to stop his car.
An existing pedestrian memorial from Walk Bike Nashville can be seen on the side of the road.
The investigation is ongoing and News4 will provide more updates.
