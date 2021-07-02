NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the man who was shot and killed at a North Nashville apartment on Thursday night.
Officials say 26-year-old Antoine Hayes, of Nashville, was found critically shot around 9:20 p.m. in a breezeway at Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road.
Hayes was reportedly rushed to Skyline Medical Center where he died.
Police tell us detectives are now working to develop leads in the deadly shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
