NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives have identified the gunman believed to be responsible for a deadly shooting on December 13th in front of Big G's Market on Lafayette Street.
Investigators said 22-year-old Antonio D. Carter is named in a criminal homicide warrant. He is charged in the death of 27-year-old Rico Boyce, and is currently serving time in Putnam County Jail in Cookeville on an unrelated aggravated burglary charge.
Investigators said Carter and another man were shooting at each other on the night of December 14 when one of Carter's rounds hit Boyce, a bystander, in the back. Carter was struck with a car as he ran across Lafayette Street but was able to flee the scene through the Napier Homes area.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
