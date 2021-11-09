NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police identified the man who died after being struck by a vehicle in Nashville on Tuesday morning.
According to police, 58-year-old Martin Holt ran across Murfreesboro Pike after leaving the 7-Eleven store around 6 a.m. Police said Holt was about 250 feet from the crosswalk at McGavock Pike when a Pontiac Vibe hit him.
The driver of the Pontiac Vibe is in the hospital with what police called minor injuries.
During their investigation, police said the crash occurred before sunrise. That area of Murfreesboro Pike does not have street lighting. Police said there were "no signs of impairment" with Holt and the driver. Police said they are still trying to determine if speed was a factor.
