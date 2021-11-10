Metro Police Logo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police have identified the man in a wheelchair who was hit and killed while crossing Dickerson Pike on Nov. 2.

Police said 68-year-old Hyman Miller was outside the crosswalk near Maplewood Trace when a 2019 Kia Sportage struck him. Miller was trying to travel westbound across Dickerson Pike before the crash.

EMS rushed Miller to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where police said he died on Tuesday.

The investigation shows that Miller "showed signs of intoxication at the scene."

The driver of the Sportage did not report injuries to the police.

 

