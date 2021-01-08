NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives said they are closing their investigation into the two men who base jumped off a hotel in downtown Nashville on New Year's Day.

Two men from California were caught on video jumping off the rooftop bar at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on Broadway on January 1. Metro Police said on Friday the hotel nor a witness were interested in prosecuting the pair, so the two men will not face any charges.

The woman, who took the video, said she was sitting at the rooftop bar around 6 p.m. when a 33-year-old from Big Bear City and a 35-year-old from Los Angeles wearing parachutes came walking through. Then, the two parachutists jumped off the side of the building.

The hotel security identified the two men as guests of the Grand Hyatt. After the base jump, they "were escorted off the property/banned from the hotel." A Hyatt spokesperson released the following statement after the incident:

"The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is one of our highest priorities. We can confirm that an isolated situation occurred in the early evening on January 1, 2021, at Grand Hyatt Nashville involving two guests of the hotel. Two guests wearing parachutes jumped to the street level from the hotel’s rooftop lounge, which was open to guests and locals. The hotel immediately engaged local authorities, and the guests were subsequently evicted and banned from the hotel. We vehemently condemn this kind of reckless behavior, and further questions regarding this situation may be directed to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department."

Besides Metro Police, the Federal Aviation Administration did investigate the incident.