Officers from all eight Metro Police precincts are hosting events on Wednesday morning as part of National Coffee with a Cop Day.
Citizens are invited to stop by and meet the leadership of the precincts at the following locations.
- South Precinct: Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike, 8:30-10 a.m.
- Hermitage Precinct: Bojangles’, 2140 Murfreesboro Pike, 8-9 a.m.
- East Precinct: Shugga Hi, 1000 Dickerson Pike, 8:30-10 a.m.
- Central Precinct: Another Broken Egg Café, 208 Commerce St., 8-10 a.m.
- West Precinct: City Limits, 361 Clofton Dr., 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Madison Precinct: Bojangles’, 630 Gallatin Pike S., 8-10 a.m.
- Midtown Hills Precinct: Five Daughters Bakery, 1110 Caruthers Ave., 8-9 a.m.
- North Precinct: Red Bicycle, 1200 5th Ave. N., 8-10 a.m.
