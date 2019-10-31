Metro kids met Metro Officers and got Halloween Candy from them

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The cold weather did not stop trick or treaters on Halloween night, and some even got the chance to meet Metro Police officers.

Metro's Trunk-or-Treat event is an opportunity for kids to meet police officers and of course, to get Halloween candy. Officers open the trunks of their patrol cars and fill them with candy. Officers say it's a fun way to interact with the community in a way they usually don't.

"The kids are the next generation coming up and we want to make sure that we have a great relationship going forward," Officer David Smith of Metro's South Precinct said. "So, we really feel like this is a great way to get to know them, let them know that the police aren't someone to be afraid of and if they need help, we're here to help them and that we're friends."

Other county officers host the event for their communities as well. 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019.

