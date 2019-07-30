NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As summer camps begin to wrap up this week, Metro Police’s West Precinct is spending time with kids as they come to the close of camp.
Officers from the precinct teamed with members of the Fraternal Order of Police for a community cookout, something that officers have been doing throughout the summer.
On Tuesday the officers set up at Preston Taylor Ministries.
“It’s just another way for us to be able to do something with the community. The officers volunteering understand the importance of it and we have seen the fruit from it, so it’s a great investment of our time and their time.”
The Metro Police Mounted Patrol even came out to help as volunteers on Tuesday.
Everything at the cookout – the bounce houses, food and games – were provided by Metro Police and the FOP.
