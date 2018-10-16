New MNPD Officers Oct. 16, 2018

There are now 29 new officers sworn into the Metro Nashville Police Department, after a graduation ceremony Tuesday evening at the First Baptist Church of Donelson.

According to Metro Police, the new officers are graduating "from 5 1/2 months of rigorous classroom and physical training."

A photo tweeted out by Metro Police shows Vice Mayor Jim Shulman administering the law enforcement oath. The event was presided over Shulman and Police Chief Steve Anderson.

They're not quite done with their training, however.

The new officers will begin training with field officers starting Wednesday, and will spend the next "five to six months with precinct field training officers before patrolling the streets by themselves."

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

#Working4You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.