There are now 29 new officers sworn into the Metro Nashville Police Department, after a graduation ceremony Tuesday evening at the First Baptist Church of Donelson.
According to Metro Police, the new officers are graduating "from 5 1/2 months of rigorous classroom and physical training."
A photo tweeted out by Metro Police shows Vice Mayor Jim Shulman administering the law enforcement oath. The event was presided over Shulman and Police Chief Steve Anderson.
Vice Mayor Jim Shulman has just administered the law enforcement oath to Nashville's 29 new police officers. pic.twitter.com/o3VevnBTO8— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 16, 2018
They're not quite done with their training, however.
The new officers will begin training with field officers starting Wednesday, and will spend the next "five to six months with precinct field training officers before patrolling the streets by themselves."
A special night for the MNPD. These 29 new police officers are graduating from 5 1/2 months of rigorous classroom & physical training. They will be on the streets with Field Training Officers beginning tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/45YRYaAXo6— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 16, 2018
