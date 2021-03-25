NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 19-year-old driver was arrested after police said he was going more than 100 mph on Interstate 40 in Nashville on Wednesday night.
Metro Police charged Orlando Stuart of Hendersonville with felony evading, drag racing, and reckless driving. The arrest of Stuart comes as part of Metro Police crackdown on street racing.
The police helicopter spotted Stuart driving his mother’s Dodge Charger on I-40 near Charlotte Avenue. Police said officers tried to stop Stuart when he got off the highway near Elliston Place. However, police said Stuart “accelerated away and sped through red traffic signals as he fled.”
Police said their patrol cars did not pursue the vehicle; however, the helicopter followed the car. The Charger was spotted by police “as it traveled into Sumner County and parked at a home in Hendersonville.”
Police took Stuart into custody but left the vehicle in the care of his mother on Wednesday night.
