NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police announced they have located the Wilondja brothers.
Dazier and Lobeni Wilondja, ages 5 and 7, had been missing since Sunday night and were last seen playing in the Dickerson Pike area near their home at Riverchase Apartments in East Nashville.
Detectives have not reported any signs of foul play.
MNPD worked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on this case, issuing a missing and endangered alert due to the boys’ ages and current overnight temperatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.