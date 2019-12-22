NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified a man wanted for questioning following the deadly stabbing Saturday morning in Midtown.
Investigators need the public's assistance tracking down 23-year-old Micheal D. Mosley after he has been identified as a man wanted for questioning in regards to the deadly stabbing outside of The Dogwood Bar at 1907 Division Street Saturday morning.
Mosley is the person who was talking with the woman at the bottom of the screen in the video that has been released by the MNPD.
Mosley was last known to have lived in Pegram, but efforts to track him down have been unsuccessful.
Anyone seeing Mosley or knowing his whereabouts are asked to contact Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.
Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were stabbed shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
They died after being rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
A third victim, Alvin Jefferson Bethurum, 21, suffered injuries to his eye and arm and is continuing the recover.
The dispute began over an unwanted advancement made by a man toward a woman in the bar.
