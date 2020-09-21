NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Department plans to re-centralize its Murder Squad Unit this year with the hope the plan would increase the clearance rate of investigations.
The news comes as police share with NEWS4 new data that shows homicides are up in the city year to date and according to data open cases are up as well.
In a statement sent to NEWS4, Interim Chief John Drake said:
"I believe that our homicide clearance rate will increase as a result of a dedicated and centralized Murder Squad Unit. District Attorney Glenn Funk has committed to me that he will increase the number of attorneys dedicated to homicide prosecution. The Murder Squad will be a part of the Criminal Investigation Division and will be supervised by Lieutenant Mitch Fuhrer and four sergeants, Brad Johns, Byron DeWalt, Adam Read, and Bob Nielsen. There will be 24 detectives. The posting for Homicide detective positions is now active and will close on September 24th. Interviews will take place at the end of the month or the first of October. Deputy Chief Henry is working through the logistics of exactly where this new unit will be based, both in the short and long terms."
The news comes as with data for 2020 showing 70 people have been victims of murder. Police said only 35 of those cases have been solved.
Officials said the remaining open cases, police could still be looking for evidence or the suspects involved.
This time in 2019, Metro Police told NEWS4 the homicide rate was inching downward since 2017.
But now, according to the numbers, Nashville has four more unsolved homicides than it did by October 2019 and is ahead in overall case count by 2 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.