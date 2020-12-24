NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Christmas Day is less than 24 hours away and the Metro Nashville Police Department wants to make sure over 200 families in Davidson County have a Merry Christmas.
This is 60th year Metro Police is doing this Christmas Basket program.
Officers are wrapping and filling up the baskets, which will be delivered by Santa — with the help of Metro Police officers — to over 250 families across Davidson County.
The department plans to start taking the gift baskets out for delivery at 6 a.m..
