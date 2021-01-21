NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have found a stolen car and a 4-month-old who was inside the vehicle.
A 2011 silver Chevy Impala with a broken and taped window, which police said was left running, was stolen from the Tigermart, located at 1401 Charlotte Ave., at 6:15 p.m.
The child was found safe near the intersection of Fisk Street and Jo Johnston Avenue around 7:45 p.m. The impala was also found in that area.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Metro Police at 615-862-8600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.