NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have found a stolen car and a 4-month-old who was inside the vehicle.

A 2011 silver Chevy Impala with a broken and taped window, which police said was left running, was stolen from the Tigermart, located at 1401 Charlotte Ave., at 6:15 p.m.

The child was found safe near the intersection of Fisk Street and Jo Johnston Avenue around 7:45 p.m. The impala was also found in that area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Metro Police at 615-862-8600.

 

