NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police released the 911 tapes after a large party in East Nashville over the weekend.

A house party was held on Saturday night on Fern Avenue in East Nashville. It is now being investigated as a crime.

One woman called Metro Police after seeing hundreds of people showing up at this house and waiting in line to get in.

“They are advertising the women that are gonna be in certain rooms like in the Louis Vuitton room. There's a fountain room and he had said yes, you want to see this, the girls that are coming in, they're flying in, he even has said there's 22 women flying in,” the caller told 911

The event was promoted on social media as an "unveiling party" for what's called the "Fashion House."

“There is a huge party going on and no one’s wearing mask," another caller told 911.

Calls poured into 911 on Saturday.

"And there’s illegal drinking I believe," another caller told 911.

Some callers even saying the promoters advertised women being flown in to entertain party goers.

Metro Nashville Police looked into the prostitution issue late into the night on Monday. Detectives found nothing to substantiate the claims of prostitution by the calls/tips that came into 911.

It’s a local party that’s putting Nashville back in the national spotlight showing men and women violating the city’s public health emergency.

During Tuesday’s press briefing, Mayor John Cooper called the party a violation of the Phase Two health order and an irresponsible act.

“Metro has posted a Stop Use on this property for illegally operating a commercial business in a residential district,” Cooper said.

According to Metro Codes, the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website confirmed "The Fashion House is an active LLC operating out of 21 B Fern Avenue."

Metro Legal, the District Attorney's Office and the Metro Nashville Police Department are working together to investigate the events from Saturday night.

Metro Police said so far, they have enough evidence to charge the owner with a misdemeanor that could land him in jail for 30 days.

News4 called and emailed the owner of the home and the organizers several times. But they’re not returning our messages.