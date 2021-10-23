Metro Police looking for man wanted for armed ban robbery

Metro Police are searching for the man wanted for an armed bank robbery on Saturday afternoon.

 Metro Police

The robbery was reported at First Horizon Bank, which is located in the 3500 block of Gallatin Pike, around 12:15 p.m. After holding the clerk at gunpoint, police said the man fled with money in a silver Nissan Altima.

Metro Police East Precinct detectives and the FBI are investigating the armed bank robbery. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimestoppers aT 615-742-7463. Police said a reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. 

 

