NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for the man wanted for an armed bank robbery on Saturday afternoon.
The robbery was reported at First Horizon Bank, which is located in the 3500 block of Gallatin Pike, around 12:15 p.m. After holding the clerk at gunpoint, police said the man fled with money in a silver Nissan Altima.
Metro Police East Precinct detectives and the FBI are investigating the armed bank robbery. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimestoppers aT 615-742-7463. Police said a reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
This man robbed First Horizon Bank's 3518 Gallatin Pk branch @ gunpoint @ 12:15 today. After getting cash he fled in a silver Nissan Altima. Have info about him? Please call 615-742-7463. Reward offered. East Precinct detectives & FBI investigating. pic.twitter.com/gjtK27KY6h— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 23, 2021
