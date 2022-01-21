NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police and the FBI investigate a bank robbery that happened Friday afternoon on Donelson Pike.
Police said pictures show a man walking into the 5/3 Bank at 525 Donelson Pike just after 2 p.m. Authorities said the robbery suspect handed the teller a note demanding money.
Police have not said how much money, if any, was taken in the robbery. If you have information, you are asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
This man robbed 5/3 Bank's 525 Donelson Pk branch at 2:07 p.m. He passed a note to a teller demanding money. Have info about him? Pls call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Hermitage Precinct officers & FBI investigating. pic.twitter.com/aYJag0DaFN— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 21, 2022
