NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police Chief John Drake talked with the media and business owners on Wednesday morning about the recent violence on Demonbreun Street.
Metro Police said four people were involved in a deadly shooting in downtown Nashville in April. Police said 26-year-old Christopher Hill was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Demonbreun Street on April 17.
According to police, the suspected gunman, another man, and two women left the Vibes Bar & Lounge on Demonbreun Street shortly after 2 a.m. After the women entered a black Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck, Hill argued with one of the men before police said, the second man, armed with a handgun, "intervened."
Police said Hill was backing away from the pickup truck when one of the men shot him and Hill's friend. The four people left the area in the Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck, police said.
Police said Hill died after being rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center. His friend suffered a gunshot wound to the hip.
