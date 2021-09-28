NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives need your help locating a man wanted for rapping children.
Investigators have issued arrest warrants for 41-year-old Domingo Sunun, accused of sexually assaulting three children under 12. The incidents of rape have happened multiple times since 2017 and involve his relatives.
Sunun faces one count of aggravated rape of a child and two counts of rape of a child. Detectives said they believe Sunun has left the country; thus there is full nationwide extradition for him.
Anyone with any information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers "can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward."
