NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department is prohibiting the use of chokeholds after a request from Mayor John Cooper.
After weeks of protests calling for more restrictions, Cooper said they are strengthening a lot of policies that are already in place such as ban on chokeholds and setting policies that make it clear if an officer see's excessive force, they must report it.
The mayor’s announcement means the police department is clarifying the language in its manuals by adding specific definitions to what a choke hold is and what intervening in excessive force situations can look like. In a statement the mayor said an updated policy bulletin that has been sent to all officers.
The mayor's office said the chokeholds are prohibited by Tennessee state law under most circumstances. According to the mayor's office, the Metro Police Department said it does not train its officers to use chokeholds. The mayor's office said now, the move has been prohibited in an updated policy bulletin.
“Today, we take the important step of MNPD clarifying and strengthening its prohibition on chokeholds and its duty to intervene policies,” Cooper said in a statement on Monday. “These actions are important for our city, and they are two clear next steps. As part of the My Brother’s Keeper pledge, we will engage the community and assemble a committee to review all use of force protocols and policies.”
“Our police department embraces the principles put forward in #8cantwait, as reflected in a policy comparison we completed late last week,” Chief Steve Anderson said in a statement on Monday.
The #8cantwait principles are as follows:
- Require De-escalation
- Ban chokeholds and strangleholds as a means to subduing alleged perpetrators
- Promote a "Duty to Intervene" for any officer witnessing what they believe to be an unjustified use of force
- Ban shooting at moving vehicles
- Require comprehensive reporting of ALL uses of force
- Exhaust all other means before shooting
- Require warning before shooting
- Require use of force continuum
“We will continue to review, improve and strengthen the policies that guide our officers,” Anderson said.
Cooper said last week that the city is committing to President Obama's pledge "to engage the community and address use of force policies." The mayor said he has asked the Metro Nashville Community Oversight Board "to independently review MNPD’s use of force policies and national best practices."
"Today's announcement in no way precludes additional changes in the future," Cooper said. "Rather it reflects my commitment to move forward quickly to improve policies and procedures where there are immediate opportunities to do so."
To read the entire manual for the Metro Police Department, click here.
News4 talked to protesters who've largely called for defunding the police during several weeks of protesting. They see the policy change as a step in the right direction, but not enough.
"I want to remind people that the fight is far from over if they offer us placebos and band aids they will cover the problem but they will not fix it," Organizer J. Terry said.
Protesters still want to see more community-based programs.
"It’s quicker than I thought it would be. I thought we’d have to do a lot more to enact change," Terry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.