Metro Police Department to prohibit use of chokeholds

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department is prohibiting the use of chokeholds after a request from Mayor John Cooper.
The mayor made the announcement on Monday morning and he added that the city is working with the police department "to further clarify officers’ duty to intervene in scenarios where excessive force is potentially being used."
“Our police department embraces the principles put forward in #8cantwait, as reflected in a policy comparison we completed late last week,” Chief Steve Anderson said in a statement on Monday.
The #8cantwait principles are as follows:
- Require De-escalation
- Ban chokeholds and strangleholds as a means to subduing alleged perpetrators
- Promote a "Duty to Intervene" for any officer witnessing what they believe to be an unjustified use of force
- Ban shooting at moving vehicles
- Require comprehensive reporting of ALL uses of force
- Exhaust all other means before shooting
- Require warning before shooting
- Require use of force continuum
“We will continue to review, improve and strengthen the policies that guide our officers,” Anderson said.
The mayor's office said the chokeholds are prohibited by Tennessee state law under most circumstances. According to the mayor's office, the Metro Police Department said it does not train its officers to use chokeholds. The mayor's office said now, the move has been prohibited in an updated policy bulletin.
“Today, we take the important step of MNPD clarifying and strengthening its prohibition on chokeholds and its duty to intervene policies,” Cooper said in a statement on Monday. “These actions are important for our city, and they are two clear next steps. As part of the My Brother’s Keeper pledge, we will engage the community and assemble a committee to review all use of force protocols and policies.”
Cooper said last week that the city is committing to President Obama's pledge "to engage the community and address use of force policies." The mayor said he has asked the Metro Nashville Community Oversight Board "to independently review MNPD’s use of force policies and national best practices."
To read the entire manual for the Metro Police Department, click here.
