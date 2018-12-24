Metro Police spent their morning giving out toys and food for the Christmas holiday at the department’s annual Christmas Basket Program giveaway.

Besides the baskets, officers also gave out a bunch of bicycles.

The Christmas Basket Program continued a 50-year tradition with the department.

In fact the chief who started the tradition by delivering two baskets a year was at the warehouse on Monday.

Even at age 92, retired Chief Joe Casey was able to make two deliveries.