Metro Police spent their morning giving out toys and food for the Christmas holiday at the department’s annual Christmas Basket Program giveaway.
Besides the baskets, officers also gave out a bunch of bicycles.
The Christmas Basket Program continued a 50-year tradition with the department.
In fact the chief who started the tradition by delivering two baskets a year was at the warehouse on Monday.
Even at age 92, retired Chief Joe Casey was able to make two deliveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.