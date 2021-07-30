NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer had to be taken to the hospital following an overnight crash in North Nashville on Friday.
The wreck happened on Cephas and Buchanan Street around 2:30 a.m.
Investigators tell us the officer pulled over after being flagged down by people walking on the street.
That's when another car slammed into the back of the officer's car, ending up on its side.
Officials say the officer and the driver of the car were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
We're working to find out if any charges will be filed against the other driver.
Stay with News4 for updates.
