NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have released new footage to help locate a missing 85-year-old woman.
Police continue to search for Lucy Buchanan, who has dementia and was last seen leaving her apartment in the 2100 block of Buena Vista Pike on Nov. 24.
Video shows Buchanan walking by the Walgreens at 3130 Clarksville Pike about 15 minutes later. Police said she "frequented the store" and was known to walk in the Buena Vista and Clarksville Pike areas.
"She has also reportedly gotten into vehicles of people she does not know that were parked in business lots but has been driven home in the past," Metro Police said in a statement on Friday.
Her family members told the police that they had received a call from Buchanan on Nov. 29. After that, police learned Buchanan's phone turned off or ran out of battery. Police said nothing was missing or out of place inside her apartment.
Police said Buchanan is originally from Fayetteville, and they have notified authorities in Lincoln County about her disappearance.
However, police said so far, this search has "not developed any meaningful leads as to Buchanan’s whereabouts."
Anyone with information should call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600, Metro Police Missing Persons Detective Anthony Chandler at 615-862-7843, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
