NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department says their training operations are in jeopardy after they had to shut down their gun range for safety issues.
Now they are looking to Metro General Services to approve a fix they say is long overdue.
The Metropolitan Police Department shut down the range weeks ago.
Captain Keith Stephens said, "We're at a point now where the safety is paramount and letting any officer shoot here for the place is just not safe anymore."
Stephens is the director of training for the Metropolitan Police Department.
He said the area behind the targets is full of lead after 40 years in service, and bullets are ricocheting off that lead, sending shrapnel back at officers and trainees.
"It's very dangerous. Truthfully, we use eye and ear protection. The problem is, if this ricochets and hits you in the glasses, that can be your sight for forever," Stephens explained.
Metro Police officials report they have had nine documented injuries since January, but fortunately none of those have been serious.
Stephen said they've put temporary fixes in place for years, like adding rubber mats and moving the targets for trainees further from the berm, but now it's time for a permanent fix.
"They would actually take this dirt out off the berm and sift through it. Then, they take that lead out and they put the new dirt back on," he added.
But before contractors can start work, they need approval from Metro General Services who maintains all city property like the range.
Stephens says the approval can't come quickly enough.
"But it's at the point where if we don't have it soon, our officers will go without being certified and training can't stop," he said.
