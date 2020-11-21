NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With temperatures in the 70’s on Saturday, Broadway was a busy destination for many people. While many people had on masks, many did not. This comes as Tennessee sees the highest number of positive cases in the past week since the pandemic began.
On Friday night, Metro Police cited 14 people for not wearing masks. They say one man was arrested after he ran from officers writing him a citation. Masks have been required in Nashville since this summer. This is the first time in weeks police are reminding people to mask up on social media.
Saturday afternoon, many people on Broadway say they didn’t see any officers enforcing the mandate.
“I don’t feel comfortable,” says Ethan Richards. “We just came to eat and there’s a lot of people going to bars, casually taking them off. Not a lot of social distancing, but we aren’t trying to partake in that. But most people really are not.”
A Metro police officer says they do enforce the mandate more at night than during the day. Those who don’t follow the mandate will receive a citation that could result in a $50 fine.
