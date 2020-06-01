NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The chief of the Metro Police Department acknowledged that his department did not expect the amount of violence occurred Saturday night in downtown Nashville, following a peaceful demonstration to protest the death of George Floyd.
“We did not anticipate the violence. The magnitude of the violence that occurred,” said Chief Steve Anderson.
News4 Investigates listened to hours of police radio communication Saturday night, hearing officers calling out for help.
“We need help out here at the courthouse now!” one officer shouted on the radio as a fire was ignited at the metro courthouse.
“There’s a large crowd at 3rd and Union and it’s going to take more than the folks we have over here to put these guys in custody. Nobody’s dispersing,” another officer could be heard saying.
News4 Investigates also heard another officer say, “We got people surrounding us from the other side…this is a bad situation.”
“We needed more people on the street,” Anderson said.
The metro police chief said they examined how other cities were preparing for the violence, but did not anticipate what he called the “leadership” of what caused the violence.
When News4 Investigates asked if he felt organization groups were responsible for coordinating the violence, Anderson said he believed it occurred to some degree.
“Obviously there was some organization that occurred. Who is responsible and how it occurred – is subject to further investigation,” Anderson said.
One of the organizers of Saturday’s peaceful protest, Hamid Abdullah, said he felt their efforts were “infiltrated” by those who would later commit the violence.
“There are people that came that I saw that had backpacks,” said Abdullah. “When you begin to put two and two together, and you begin to see that these are the same people in other cities, and they’re doing the same tactics and same things, t hen yes, that’s the only logical conclusion that we can make.”
Prophetess Lewis, another organizer of the peaceful march, said even if some of the violence was committed by people who were not part of an organized group, it was simply born of years of injustice.
“As if you had a pot that you were cooking something in, and it got too hot, and it started boiling over to the stove. You see the boiling over of a race of people,” Lewis said.
A spokesman for the metro police department said they held over all officers working all shifts Saturday to handle the protest and the violence that occurred afterwards, which amounted to more than 300 officers.
A president for the Fraternal Order of Police told News4 Investigates that they are in a fact-finding mission among their members, but do feel that failures occurred when it came to how police were prepared for the violence.
