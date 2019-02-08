Just two weeks into the new year a grand jury indicted Metro Police Officer Andrew Delke in the shooting death of Daniel Hambrick.
"It has affected not only the moral of our officers but it's affected their decisions on whether to remain in this line of work,” Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson said.
Anderson said keeping officers and growing his force is a major focus in 2019.
"We are having people leaving at an alarming rate and our recruitment efforts are really difficult,” Anderson said. “Right now we’re authorized 1,511 on-board, we have just over 1,400 and we actually need 1,600 to 1,700 to do the job that Nashville needs done.”
Down more than 100 officers, required overtime and the pay can be a deterrent.
"Mayor Briley and I had a discussion about this earlier this week, and we're looking at incentives and we're looking at the pay issue,” Anderson said.
Another focus for the new year is crimes involving teens and kids.
"I think we saw 2018 getting away from us a little bit in terms of juvenile crime, and I hesitate to use the word juvenile it's kids,” Anderson said.
In 2018 the department created a Juvenile Task Force.
"I think we would be in a much worse situation had it not been for the work that they've done,” Anderson said.
With five children arrested for a homicide and robbery Friday, Anderson said it’s evident more work needs to be done.
"We have our work to do, we've got to continue to focus but we've got to look at the whole system,” Anderson said. “We the community have got to step in, in some way, and look at how we can be the parent for the absent parents, and then holding the parents responsible.”
The department will be under the microscope even more in 2019 with Nashville’s new Community Oversight Board.
"I'm very fortunate to have the quality of officers out there on the streets every day,” Anderson. “I would like every citizen to know what we do, how we do it and why we do it, that will be even more prevalent across the community. So I think it will serve a good purpose."
The department also has a new Crime Gun Unit which has six detectives and a supervisor to test fire weapons and track shell casings to connect the weapons to other crimes.
“I think what we’ll see if the ability to take a gun and the person with that gun off the street at an earlier time,” Anderson said.
Anderson said community involvement is also a big part of keeping Nashville safer.
There are weekly community meetings in almost every precinct. You can find information about your precinct here.
If you would like to apply to be a police officer all of the information is on the Metro Police Department’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.