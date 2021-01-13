NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Community Oversight Board wants to know if the Metro Police department is investigating any officers for taking part in the riots at the U.S. Capitol last week.
In a letter to Metro Police Chief John Drake, COB Chair Andrés Martinez says the board has heard of no allegations of Metro officers taking part in the riots, and clarified they just want to check if any investigations have been launched.
A Letter to Chief Drake from COB Chair Andrés Martinez pic.twitter.com/Q01IarmM6H— Metro Nashville Community Oversight (@MNCONashville) January 12, 2021
The letter also asks Chief Drake to clarify what the consequences would be if an officer was found to have participated.
The final part of the later states that the "request is not meant to infringe on any officer's First Amendment freedoms...our community needs to know how our local law enforcement will keep us safe and prevent another dangerous uprising."
So far News4 has not heard of a response from Chief Drake.
Follow News4 for updates.
